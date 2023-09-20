Toronto Argonauts sign general manager Pinball Clemons to contract extension

September 20, 2023 at 14 h 26 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts extended the contract of general manager Mike (Pinball) Clemons on Wednesday.

Clemons became the club’s GM in October 2019. Since then, Toronto has captured three straight East Division regular-season titles and a Grey Cup title (2022).

Toronto (11-1) currently sits atop the East Division and has already cemented first in the conference. Clemons, a 58-year-old native of Dunedin, Fla., has been a player, head coach and executive with the Argos since 1989 and the franchise is 7-0 in the Grey Cup since Clemons’ arrival.

Clemons was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and his No. 31 is just one of four to be retired by the club.

“What can I say about Pinball Clemons that hasn’t already been said,” team president Bill Manning said in a statement. “He has known tremendous success with the Argos, first as one of the greatest CFL players of all-time, then as a Grey Cup winning coach, and now a Grey Cup-winning general manager.

“When Pinball took over as general manager in late 2019, he talked about building bridges and he has done just that, creating unity throughout the organization that is the foundation of our success. Pinball is also a great human and someone who I am blessed to work with and hold in the highest regard. This extension is well deserved, and our future is very bright with Pinball leading the way.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.

