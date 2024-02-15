Toronto Argonauts sign running backs Daniel Adeboboye and Ka’Deem Carey

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye to a contract extension Wednesday.

The 24-year-old is expected to see more playing time in 2024 with the retirement of veteran Canadian Andrew Harris and American A.J. Ouellette’s departure in free agency to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

But the Canadian will face competition in training camp as Toronto also signed American running back Ka’Deem Carey. The 31-year-old ran for a CFL-best 1,088 yards in 2022 with the Calgary Stampeders but dropped to 476 yards in nine regular-season games in 2023 as he battled injuries.

The five-foot-nine, 206-pound Carey joined the Stampeders in 2018 after spending three seasons with the NFL’s Chicago Bears (2014-16). Toronto also re-signed defensive lineman Shawn Oakman, who became a free agent Tuesday, while releasing defensive lineman Thomas Costigan.

Oakman and Costigan are both Americans.

Adeboboye appeared in 17 regular-season games last year, rushing 41 times for 287 yards and one touchdown while adding eight catches for 71 yards.

He also recorded 13 special-teams tackles.

The 2022 second-round pick had 17 special-teams tackles as a rookie.

He also ran for 72 yards and recorded four receptions for 16 yards.

The towering six-foot-nine, 287-pound Oakman had 27 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble last season, his third with Toronto. Oakman has appeared in 45 regular-season contests with the Argos, registering 90 tackles, 18 sacks and two forced fumbles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.