Toronto Argonauts sign special-teams coach Donovan to extension

September 19, 2023 at 19 h 50 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed special-teams co-ordinator Mickey Donovan to a contract extension Tuesday.

Donovan is in his second season with Toronto. The Argos lead the CFL in return touchdowns (four), field goal percentage (92), punt return average (15 yards), kickoff average (72.5 yards) and blocked kicks (two).

Argos returner Javon Leake has registered a club-record four punt-return touchdowns this season.

Donovan also served as Montreal’s special-teams co-ordinator (2018-2021).

“Mickey’s special teams have been a huge positive for us this year, week in and week out” said Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “He’s a great coach, a phenomenal motivator and is able to get the best out of his guys on a daily basis.

“We’re happy to keep him in Toronto.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.

