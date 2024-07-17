Toronto Argonauts sign veteran defensive lineman Woody Baron

July 17, 2024 at 18 h 34 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran defensive lineman Woody Baron on Wednesday.

The six-foot-one, 270-pound American spent the last two seasons with the B.C. Lions.

He had 29 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and blocked punt in 23 regular-season games with B.C.

Baron, from Chicago, spent his first three CFL seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2018-19, 2021).

He recorded 71 tackles, 11 sacks, a forced fumble and blocked field goal in 50 regular-season contests with Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

