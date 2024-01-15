Toronto Argonauts sign veterans Daniels, Orimolade to extensions

January 15, 2024 at 15 h 14 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts sign veterans Daniels, Orimolade to extensions

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed receiver DaVaris Daniels and defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade to contract extensions Monday.

Daniels, 31, had 52 catches for a career-high 1,009 yards and eight touchdowns. Over seven CFL seasons spent with Calgary (2016-18), Edmonton (2019) and Toronto (2021-present), the former Notre Dame star has 336 receptions for 5,579 yards and 38 TDs in 99 regular-season games.

Orimolade, 28, had a team-high 10 sacks last season — his first with Toronto. He also had 36 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Before signing with Toronto, Oriomolade spent four seasons with Calgary (2018-19, 2021-22). The former Dartmouth star has appeared in 54 career regular-season games, registering 88 defensive tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, 20 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Both Daniels and Orimolade are Americans.

Toronto also signed American running back Deandre Torrey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

