Toronto Argonauts tackle Allen named CFL’s outstanding lineman

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Toronto Argonauts tackle Dejon Allen is the CFL’s outstanding lineman.

Allen was honoured Thursday during the CFL awards banquet at Fallsview Casino & Resort.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

The six-foot-two 300-pound Allen completed his third season with Toronto and was a key member of an offensive line that allowed a CFL-low 19 sacks for the Argos (16-2), who tied the league record for most regular-season victories.

Toronto finished second overall in offensive points (29.3 per game), offensive TDs (56), net yards (377.8) and first in average yards per play (7.34).

Tackle Jermarcus Hardrick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was the finalist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.