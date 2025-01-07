Toronto Argonauts trade veteran offensive tackle Allen to B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions shored up their offensive line Monday, acquiring veteran American tackle Dejon Allen from the Toronto Argonauts.

The six-foot-two, 300-pound Allen was the CFL’s outstanding lineman in 2023. Toronto received Canadian linebacker Ryder Varga and a 2026 second-round pick in the deal.

Allen, 30, spent the last four seasons with Toronto, helping the club win Grey Cups in 2022 and ’24. He has been a CFL all-star the last two seasons and appeared in 63 regular-season games with the Argos, seeing action at both tackle positions.

B.C. allowed a CFL-high 43 sacks this past season.

“In order for our team to take the next step, improving the offensive line was something that was a priority for us,” Lions GM Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. “Adding a talent like Dejon immediately improves our run and pass game while also adding grit and toughness to our identity.

“He’s a special player at a premier position and we’re proud to have him.”

Toronto could have Allen’s replacement in Canadian Sage Doxtater. The towering six-foot-seven, 343-pound Doxtater joined the Argos late last season, almost four years after the club selected him in the second round, 12th overall, of the ’21 CFL draft.

“We appreciate the hard work and sacrifices Dejon and his family have made for us to win two Grey Cup championships together,” Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “He was a big part of our success over the past four seasons.

“We wish him all the best in the future.”

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Varga had 73 tackles, five special-teams tackles, a sack and fumble recovery in 18 regular-season games last year with B.C.

The Lions selected the 25-year-old Regina native in the third round, No. 29 overall, in the third round of the ’22 CFL draft out of the University of Regina.

Toronto also signed defensive backs Tavarus McFadden and Mark Milton to contract extensions while adding defensive back Craig James and defensive lineman Daymond Williams. All four are Americans.

The six-foot-two, 198-pound McFadden appeared in 12 regular-season games with Toronto last year, registering 29 tackles and two interceptions. McFadden took a lateral from linebacker Wynton McManis and ran 78 yards for the TD in the Argos’ 58-38 East Division semifinal win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Milton had 24 tackles, seven special-teams tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles in 10 regular-season games with Toronto last year. The six-foot-one, 185-pound defensive back began the ’24 campaign with Hamilton, appearing in one game before being released and joining the Argos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.