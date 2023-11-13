Toronto Arrows re-sign hard-running New Zealand prop Lolani Faleiva

TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed hard-running New Zealand prop Lolani Faleiva.

The 24-year-old Faleiva returns to the Arrows for a third Major League Rugby season after featuring in 25 matches, including 13 starts, for the club since debuting in 2022.

The six-foot-four, 285-pound forward recorded 1,219 carry metres on 142 carries, 102 tackles and six tries in his first two seasons with the club.

Faleiva joined the Arrows from Hawke’s Bay of New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship. Before that he played for Dutch side Bassets in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023