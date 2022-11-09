Toronto Arrows re-sign New Zealand-born prop Lolani Faleiva for 2023 MLR season

TORONTO — One day after re-signing Isaac Salmon, the Toronto Arrows have brought fellow prop Lolani Faleiva back for the 2023 MLR season.

The two Kiwis proved to be imposing bookends for the Arrows last season, with Faleiva at six foot four and 285 pounds and Salmon measuring five foot 11 and 255 pounds.

The 23-year-old Faleiva featured in 14 matches, including three starts, in his debut 2022 season.

“Lolani is one of the top ball carriers in the league and combines size with speed and agility,” Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement Wednesday. “We think he can really contribute to the scrum this year and will see more of him across the park.”

Faleiva recorded 595 carry metres on 76 carries, made 41 tackles and scored four tries last season, second only to fellow front-rower Jack McRogers (six tries).

Faleiva joined the Arrows from New Zealand National Provincial Championship side Hawke’s Bay, returning to the Napier-based club during the MLR off-season,

Prior to joining his hometown NPC team, Faleiva played for Bassets in the Netherlands in 2019. He played his grassroots rugby with Taradale, alongside Arrows newcomer Gene Syminton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022