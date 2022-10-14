Toronto Arrows re-sign wing Kobe Faust for 2023 Major League Rugby season

TORONTO — Canadian youth international wing Kobe Faust has re-signed with the Toronto Arrows for the 2023 Major League Rugby season.

The 20-year-old has spent three seasons with the Arrows but was hampered by injury last year. He recovered to play the full 80 minutes in the season finale.

“Kobe is an exciting young player who brings an X-factor to the back line and will be back healthy this year,” Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement. “He’s steadily improved since joining us as an 18-year-old in 2021, and despite some injury setbacks that he’s worked hard to overcome, we’re excited about his development trajectory. He’s a homegrown product who’s very focused on continuing to improve his game.”

The six-foot-one 220-pounder represented Canada at the World Rugby Under-20 Canada Conference tournament in Guelph, Ont., in August. He is a graduate of the Ontario Blues junior men’s provincial program, played for the Oshawa Vikings and is currently a member of the Guelph Gryphons post-secondary program.

In 2021, Faust became the Arrows’ youngest-ever senior player — and the youngest to play in MLR at the time — when he debuted at 19 years one month 26 days.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022