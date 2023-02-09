Toronto Arrows sign former Super Rugby centre Tautalatasi Tasi for 2023 MLR season

February 9, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 42 min on February 9, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have added Super Rugby experience in the form of centre Tautalatasi Tasi for the 2023 Major League Rugby season.

The New Zealand-born, Australian-raised back played in Japan most recently with Tokyo Gas but previously spent two years in the elite Super Rugby competition. He took part in pre-season with the Melbourne Rebels before making his debut for the New South Wales Waratahs in 2019. He played in Japan for the Sunwolves alongside fellow Arrow newcomer Corey Thomas in the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the MLR and how quickly it’s developing, especially in Canada,” the 28-year-old Tasi said in a statement. “Rugby is becoming more and more popular here and it’s good to hear that people enjoy playing and watching the game at higher levels. I am hoping to bring my experiences and apply it here in the MLR and North America this year.”

The five-foot-10 230-pounder began his pro career primarily as a rugby league player, coming up through the ranks with his hometown Ipswich Jets, the New South Wales Cup side for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, and North Sydney Bears before featuring for NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2016.

Tasi switched to rugby union, joining Queensland Premier Rugby’s Souths in 2018 and National Rugby Championship side Brisbane City the following year.

During his Super Rugby off-seasons, he played for Shute Shield side Gordon, notably helping the Highlanders to a Sydney Rugby Premiership title in 2020.

In 2021, Tasi returning to the Queensland Premier Rugby competition, first with Bond University and then GPS Rugby Club.

The Arrows kick off their fifth season in Major League Rugby on Feb. 17 at Rugby ATL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023

