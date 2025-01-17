Toronto Blue Jays acquire outfielder Myles Straw in a deal with Cleveland Guardians

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Myles Straw in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Toronto received Straw, cash considerations and international signing bonus pool space for the 2025 period from Cleveland, which received a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Straw 30, appeared in seven games last year with Cleveland. He spent most of the year at Triple-A Columbus, hitting .240 with 18 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 47 runs batted in over 123 games.

Straw also had 30 stolen bases and a 10.7 per cent walk rate.

Straw was selected by the Houston Astros in the 12th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft and made his Major League debut with the franchise in 2018.

He has made 562 major-league appearances with Houston and Cleveland. Straw has hit .244 with 77 doubles, nine triples, six homers, 125 RBI and 89 stolen bases.

