Toronto Blue Jays agree to terms with utilityman Kiner-Falefa on two-year deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a two-year contract worth US$15 million, the team said Friday.

Kiner-Falefa hit .242 with six homers and 37 runs batted in over 115 games last season for the New York Yankees.

The 28-year-old native of Honolulu, Hawaii., made his big-league debut in 2018 with the Texas Rangers.

Kiner-Falefa has played every position except first base over his six-year career.

He won a Gold Glove award at third base with the Rangers in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.