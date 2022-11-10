Toronto Blue Jays exercise team option on Anthony Bass contract

November 10, 2022 — Changed at 10 h 40 min on November 10, 2022
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays exercised their club option on the contract of reliever Anthony Bass on Thursday.

The 35-year-old right-hander split last season between Toronto and Miami.

The two-year deal he signed with the Marlins in January 2021 included a US$3-million team option for 2023.

Bass posted a 4-3 record and 1.54 earned-run average in 73 appearances for the Blue Jays and Marlins last season.

He primarily served in a setup role after the Blue Jays acquired him on Aug. 2.

Bass, who also played for Toronto in 2020, was 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA in 28 appearances after returning to the Blue Jays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

