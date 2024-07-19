Toronto Blue Jays host Detroit Tigers after all-star break, West road trip

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are back home after a nine-game road trip and MLB all-star break.

Chris Bassitt takes the mound as Toronto (44-52) opens a three-game series Friday night against the Detroit Tigers for its first game at Rogers Centre since July 4.

Detroit (47-50) counters with right-hander Jack Flaherty.

After going 5-4 on their western swing through Seattle, San Francisco and Arizona, the Blue Jays are 9.5 games outside of an American League wild-card spot and remain last in the AL East.

The Tigers, fourth in the AL Central, enter the series with two straight victories and wins in eight of their last 10 games.

Toronto hosts three-game sets against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers after its series versus Detroit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.