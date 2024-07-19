Toronto Blue Jays host Detroit Tigers after all-star break, West road trip

July 19, 2024 at 10 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Blue Jays host Detroit Tigers after all-star break, West road trip

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are back home after a nine-game road trip and MLB all-star break.

Chris Bassitt takes the mound as Toronto (44-52) opens a three-game series Friday night against the Detroit Tigers for its first game at Rogers Centre since July 4.

Detroit (47-50) counters with right-hander Jack Flaherty.

After going 5-4 on their western swing through Seattle, San Francisco and Arizona, the Blue Jays are 9.5 games outside of an American League wild-card spot and remain last in the AL East.

The Tigers, fourth in the AL Central, enter the series with two straight victories and wins in eight of their last 10 games.

Toronto hosts three-game sets against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers after its series versus Detroit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Argonauts sign two-time Grey Cup champion Janarion Grant
Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts sign two-time Grey Cup champion Janarion Grant

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed returner Janarion Grant, who won two Grey Cup titles with…

Canadian forward Ayo Akinola and Toronto FC agree to terminate contract
Ontario News

Canadian forward Ayo Akinola and Toronto FC agree to terminate contract

TORONTO — Canadian forward Ayo Akinola, who turned heads with a breakout performance for Toronto FC…

Masai Ujiri: Toronto Raptors’ culture remains strong after challenging season
Ontario News

Masai Ujiri: Toronto Raptors’ culture remains strong after challenging season

TORONTO — A year ago, Masai Ujiri declared that the Toronto Raptors had to change their culture. But…