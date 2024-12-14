Toronto Blue Jays officially sign reliever Garcia to two-year, US$15M deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have officially signed right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia to a two-year, US$15-million contract.

The Blue Jays announced the deal Friday, two days after multiple media outlets reported the agreement.

The 34-year-old Garcia was traded from Toronto to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. He had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners.

He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall this year in 39 games and 39 innings.

Garcia is 22-29 with a 3.59 ERA and 26 saves over 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-19), Miami (2020-21), Houston (2021), Toronto (2022-24) and Seattle.

He missed the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.