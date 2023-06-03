Toronto Blue Jays place pitcher Chris Bassitt on paternity list, recall Jay Jackson

June 3, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on June 3, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt on the paternity list on Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from triple-A affiliate Buffalo.

Bassitt shut down his former team, the New York Mets, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven-and-a-half innings on Friday night before immediately jumping on a private plane to join his wife Jessica, who was due to give birth to their second child.

Bassitt’s departure was even later than expected as the 7:10 p.m. start was pushed back to 8:41 p.m. due to a storm.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said scratching Bassitt was not a consideration. 

The 34-year-old Bassitt from Toledo, Ohio, has been a steady presence for the Blue Jays since joining the ball club this off-season.

In 12 starts this season, he has a 6-4 record, a 3.41 earned-run average and a 1.07 WHIP.

Jackson, 35, has pitched three innings in the majors this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said Bassitt’s record was 4-6, when it is in fact 6-4.

