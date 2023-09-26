Toronto Blue Jays playoff hopes all come down to six-game homestand

September 25, 2023 at 21 h 03 min
Reading time: 2 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Blue Jays playoff hopes all come down to six-game homestand

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays’ post-season fate will be determined this week.

Toronto will host the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in a six-game homestand starting Tuesday.

The Blue Jays hold the second of three American League wild-card berths.

How Toronto fares against the Yankees and Rays will help determine if the Blue Jays finish second or third in the wild-card race.

Three AL West teams will also have some control on the wild-card picture, with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and Seattle Mariners also in the post-season hunt.

Texas entered play on Monday atop the west division, with Houston holding the third wild-card spot and the Mariners a half a game back of the Astros.

Seattle hosted Houston in the first game of a three-game series on Monday night. The outcome of that series, coupled with a series of Blue Jays losses at Rogers Centre, could knock Toronto down to the third wild-card spot.

Significantly, the Blue Jays’ lacklustre 19-27 intradivision record means that if it ends the regular season with an identical record to the Mariners (29-16 against AL West opponents), Toronto would be out.

It’s very unlikely that the Blue Jays will fall all the way out of a playoff spot, however.

FanGraphs.com, a baseball analysis website, has Toronto’s odds of clinching a wild-card spot at 97.7 per cent on Monday. Baseball Reference.com had the Blue Jays’ chances of seeing the post-season at 97.9 per cent.

Ace Kevin Gausman (12-9) will get the start when Toronto hosts the Yankees on Tuesday night. New York will send Michael King (4-7) to the mound.

The Yankees (79-77) are six games out of the AL’s third wild-card spot.

Tampa Bay has already clinched a post-season berth and holds the AL’s first wild-card spot, but could switch places with the East-leading Baltimore Orioles this week.

The Rangers opened a three-game series against the Angels in Los Angeles on Monday. The Rays start a two-game set in Boston on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

George Springer’s four RBIs power Blue Jays past Royals 5-1 in key Toronto win
Ontario News

George Springer’s four RBIs power Blue Jays past Royals 5-1 in key Toronto win

TORONTO — The stakes are higher in September, but George Springer loves rising to the occasion. Springer…

Guerrero, Bichette lead Blue Jays past Royals 5-4 to kick off 10-game homestand
Ontario News

Guerrero, Bichette lead Blue Jays past Royals 5-4 to kick off 10-game homestand

TORONTO — Normally, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is content to keep the bat on his shoulder when he has a…

Wild-Card Hopes: Toronto Blue Jays on playoff bubble entering stretch drive
Ontario News

Wild-Card Hopes: Toronto Blue Jays on playoff bubble entering stretch drive

TORONTO — Back-to-back series wins over the Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics have given the Toronto…