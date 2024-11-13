Toronto Blue Jays promote Marc Tramuta to amateur scouting director

November 13, 2024 at 18 h 06 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Blue Jays promote Marc Tramuta to amateur scouting director

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have promoted Marc Tramuta to the position of amateur scouting director, the team said Wednesday.

Tramuta joined the Blue Jays last year as a special assistant in the player personnel department. Before joining the team, he spent 11 years with the New York Mets in a variety of scouting roles.

He succeeds Shane Farrell in the position. Farrell recently accepted a position as director of player development with the Detroit Tigers, according to reports.

Prior to Tramuta’s time with the Mets, he served as an area scout for the Baltimore Orioles and held roles within the Blue Jays organization as an area scout, national scouting supervisor, and professional scout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Loblaw ramps up efforts to capture more customers as it reports profit up in Q3
Ontario News

Loblaw ramps up efforts to capture more customers as it reports profit up in Q3

Loblaw had a busy third quarter as it ramped up efforts to capture more deal-seeking shoppers, pharmacy…