Toronto Blue Jays promote Marc Tramuta to amateur scouting director

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have promoted Marc Tramuta to the position of amateur scouting director, the team said Wednesday.

Tramuta joined the Blue Jays last year as a special assistant in the player personnel department. Before joining the team, he spent 11 years with the New York Mets in a variety of scouting roles.

He succeeds Shane Farrell in the position. Farrell recently accepted a position as director of player development with the Detroit Tigers, according to reports.

Prior to Tramuta’s time with the Mets, he served as an area scout for the Baltimore Orioles and held roles within the Blue Jays organization as an area scout, national scouting supervisor, and professional scout.

