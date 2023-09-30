Toronto Blue Jays ready to celebrate return to post-season

September 30, 2023 at 10 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will have their champagne on ice tonight.

A win over the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon will clinch a post-season berth for Toronto for a second straight year.

An emphatic 11-4 win over the Rays at Rogers Centre last night reduced the Blue Jays’ magic number to one.

Toronto will likely hold the American League’s second wild-card spot in the playoffs.

That will send the Blue Jays to Tampa, Fla., for a best-of-three wild-card series against their division rival.

Toronto was bounced from last year’s post-season by the Seattle Mariners in two games at Rogers Centre.

Hyun Jin Ryu will start for Toronto against the Rays this afternoon.

The Blue Jays planned to hold a pre-game ceremony at Rogers Centre for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023.

