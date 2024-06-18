Toronto Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia placed on 15-day injured list

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Yimi Garcia has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow ulnar neuritis, the team said Monday.

The acting closer had to make an early departure from Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Cleveland Guardians due to the issue with his throwing arm.

An MRI exam did not reveal any structural issues but did show some “ulnar nerve symptoms,” manager John Schneider said. He described the injury as less of a pain issue and more like a “zinger.”

Garcia was listed as day-to-day when Schneider held his pre-game media availability before Monday’s game against the visiting Boston Red Sox. The team announced the IL move about an hour before the 7:07 p.m. ET start.

Garcia has been one of the stronger relievers for Toronto this season. He has a 3-0 record, five saves and a 2.57 earned-run average over 27 appearances.

“He’s obviously really important to our bullpen,” Schneider said.

In a corresponding move, left-hander Brandon Eisert was selected to the major-league roster. He was 3-1 with a 6.35 ERA over 20 appearances for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons this season.

Garcia has been the primary ninth-inning option for the Blue Jays while usual closer Jordan Romano has been on the injured list. The 33-year-old right-hander has 37 strikeouts and allowed just seven walks.

On Sunday, Garcia gave up two earned runs and four hits over two-thirds of an inning. He was forced to leave the game with runners on the corners after throwing a first-pitch fastball to Andres Gimenez.

Nate Pearson came on to retire Gimenez and earn the save.

Right-hander Chad Green will likely be Toronto’s main ninth-inning option while Garcia and Romano are unavailable, Schneider said.

In other injury updates, shortstop Bo Bichette (calf) was held out of the starting lineup for a third straight game. He participated in hitting, baserunning and agility work sessions before the game.

Romano (right elbow inflammation) had a long-toss session from 90 to 120 feet. The reliever from Markham, Ont., could return to mound throwing as early as Wednesday depending on his recovery.

Right-hander Yariel Rodriguez (back) has returned to the Blue Jays after making another Triple-A start on Sunday. He could make his big-league return later this week during a three-game series at Cleveland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.