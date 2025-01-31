Toronto Blue Jays sign three-time Cy Young winner Scherzer to one-year deal: reports

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly signed right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer.

ESPN and the New York Post say the free agent and Toronto have agreed to a one-year deal worth US$15.5 million.

Scherzer, 40, spent last season with the Texas Rangers where he posted a 2-4 record with a 3.95 earned-run average and 40 strikeouts, but missed much of the campaign due to injuries.

The six-foot-three product of St. Louis, Mo., is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a two-time World Series champion, having won with the Rangers in 2023 and the Washington Nationals in 2019.

His career regular-season record stands at 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA and 3,407 strikeouts.

The move comes after the Blue Jays signed outfielder Anthony Santander to a $92.5 million, five-year contract on Jan. 21.

