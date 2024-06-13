Toronto constable charged in alleged sexual assault dating back more than a decade

June 12, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 40 min on June 12, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A Toronto police constable is facing criminal charges as the force alleges he sexually assaulted someone he met in the course of his police duties.

Police said Wednesday that Const. Andrew Corkill met that person in 2010 and maintained an inappropriate personal and sexual relationship with them that year and the following year.

It’s alleged that during that time the officer sexually assaulted that person.

Corkill, 49, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust, police said. The constable has been suspended with pay and is due in court July 29, they said.

The officer has 22 years of service and works in 53 Division, police said.

Corkill was temporarily demoted earlier this year after he pleaded guilty through his lawyer to misconduct charges in two separate incidents.

In one case, he used police stationery in a private matter involving his tenant, according to a police tribunal ruling. Corkill misled Toronto Hydro regarding that tenant’s vacancy date so they would be improperly billed for several months, and then used a police database to look up another tenant, the document said.

In another incident, the officer “continued to harass” a victim of domestic violence through repeated texting and even contacted the shelter where she had been staying, even though she made it clear she didn’t want him to contact her, the ruling said.

The constable was also charged with fraud last fall on allegations he overbilled for paid duty work. Police said Wednesday those criminal charges were dropped in February but that Corkill still faces disciplinary charges in this matter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

