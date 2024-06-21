Toronto cops probe ad-truck with Islamophobic message, Rebel News claims vehicle

TORONTO — A truck that has been spotted driving around Toronto displaying what police have described as Islamophobic messages belongs to the right-wing media organization Rebel News, the outlet’s founder Ezra Levant said Thursday.

Police said its hate crime unit was investigating, noting “community concerns about a truck displaying Islamophobic messaging in Toronto.”

In a post on the Rebel News website, Levant described the vehicle as “our billboard truck” and said the outlet was under investigation by Toronto police.

The messages displayed on the truck were created by a group called “Canadians Opposed to the Occupation of our Streets and Campuses,” Levant said.

Toronto police did not immediately respond when asked if Rebel News was the subject of the investigation related to the truck.

Posts on social media this week show the cube truck equipped with digital advertising screens on the back and sides that read “Is this Lebanon? Is this Yemen? Is this Syria? Is this Iraq?”

The screens then show images of Muslims kneeling in prayer followed by, “No. This is Canada. Wake up Canada. You are under siege.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims described what was seen on the advertising van as “extremely dangerous messaging” that should not be condoned.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, said she has spoken with Toronto police to convey the “deep concern, fear and anxiety” of members of the Muslim community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.