Toronto detective faces charges for alleged sexual assault of subordinates

June 21, 2024 at 13 h 42 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto detective faces charges for alleged sexual assault of subordinates

TORONTO — A Toronto detective is facing charges for the alleged workplace sexual assault and harassment of a number of his subordinates in cases spanning a three-year period.

Toronto police say the 57-year-old detective’s alleged acts of harassment, sexual assault and sexual harassment against his subordinates took place between September 2020 and November 2023.

Police allege that in one case he assaulted one of the victims and pulled a weapon.

He faces charges that include four counts of sexual assault and one count each of assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the detective has been with the force for 35 years and was assigned to the gun and gang task force.

He has been suspended with pay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Corporate backing makes ‘The Last Timbit’ a big deal in a shrinking sector, team says
Ontario News

Corporate backing makes ‘The Last Timbit’ a big deal in a shrinking sector, team says

TORONTO — The subject "secret musical" piqued Kimberly-Ann Truong's interest when it showed up in her…