Toronto east-end shooting that left one person dead treated as homicide: police

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a shooting in the city’s east end that killed one person on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue area just before 7 p.m.

They found a woman who had been shot. She is said to be in her 30s.

She was taken to a trauma centre but was later pronounced dead.

The officers recovered the firearm and a man in his 20s was arrested and taken into custody.

No further information was provided on the victim or the suspect.

Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2024.