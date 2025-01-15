Toronto FC acquires Canadian winger Theo Corbeanu on loan with option to buy

TORONTO — Toronto FC has acquired Canadian international winger Theo Corbeanu on loan from Spain’s Granada CF.

The loan covers the 2025 MLS season with an option to buy the 22-year-old from Hamilton who has won seven caps for Canada.

Corbeanu, a former member of the TFC academy, made 22 appearances across all competitions the last two seasons with Granada, which plays in the second-tier Spanish league. He made his Granada debut against UD Las Palmas in February 2024 and scored his only goal against Villarreal CF in March.

“As one of our highly talented academy prospects, we have continued to track his journey in Europe and are excited to have this opportunity to work together again,” Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “Theo will provide our attack with a combination of physical and technical ability that we are confident fit many of our needs in 2025 and beyond.

“He is a versatile young professional who is highly motivated, and his strong mentality will be a welcomed addition to our team.”

Corbeanu is just the second off-season player acquisition for Toronto, which is set to formally introduce new head coach Robin Fraser on Wednesday. The club announced the sale of Brazilian winger Thiago Andrade, picked up in a draft-day deal with expansion Dan Diego FC in December, to Japan’s Cerezo Osaka, on Monday.

Corbeanu spent three years with the TFC academy, joining in late 2016 when he was 14 after spending time earlier in its pre-academy camps, before moving to England in the summer of 2018.

“I was very used to the drive to that training centre from Hamilton … I absolutely loved TFC,” Corbeanu, who still has close friends from his Toronto academy days, said in a 2021 interview.

His agent set up a trial at Leicester City, which went well and drew the attention of Wolves. He moved up the ranks there and made his Premier League debut for Wolves in May 2021, coming off the bench in a 2-0 loss at Tottenham.

While with Wolves, he had loan spells at England’s Sheffield Wednesday, Milton Keynes Dons and Blackpool as well as Germany’s Arminia Bielefeld and Switzerland’s Grasshopper Club Zurich.

Both his parents were born in Romania, coming to Canada in 1999 with his older brother who was seven at the time. Theo was born three years later.

Corbeanu represented Romania at youth level, scoring in his under-16 debut against Ireland, before switching his international allegiance to Canada.

“It was a great experience but at the end of the day I’m Canadian. I’ve always wanted to play for Canada,” he said in 2021.

“I have both (nationalities) in me but I’m very proud to wear the Canadian shirt,” he added.

Corbeanu, then 18, scored in his senior debut for Canada in a 5-1 win over Bermuda in March 2021 in World Cup qualifying play.

Growing up, Corbeanu was a goalkeeper until he was seven or eight, switching to striker when his team was down a few bodies. He played for the Mount Hamilton Youth Soccer Club, Hamilton Sparta and Saltfleet Soccer Club.

