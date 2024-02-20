Toronto FC adds experience to backline by signing veteran Irish defender Kevin Long

Toronto FC added experience to its backline Tuesday by signing veteran Irish defender Kevin Long.

The 33-year-old comes from Birmingham City, which he joined in January 2023. He has signed with Toronto through 2024 with a 2025 option.

Long started his soccer career in Cork City’s system before moving to Burnley in June 2010. He was a Burnley player for the next 13 years, albeit with loan stints with Accrington, Rochdale, Portsmouth, Barnsley and MK Dons.

Long, who has played both centre back and right back, has won 17 caps for Ireland.

“During his time in the U.K, Kevin has demonstrated an ability to perform in some very difficult leagues, and he will provide us with the leadership necessary to reinforce our central defence,” Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “We are excited to add not only a quality player but a quality character to our group.”

He made 40 appearances for Birmingham across all competitions over the last two seasons in England’s second-tier Championship.

Prior to that, he made 91 appearances for Burnley with four goals and six assists. He debuted for Ireland in June 2017 in a friendly against Mexico.

“Kevin’s experience will be a welcome addition to TFC’s back line,” said Toronto coach John Herdman. “He’s here to help rebuild the club and is hungry for success.”

Toronto’s defence needs help after conceding 59 goals in a league-worst 4-20-10 campaign last year. TFC conceded 1.74 goals a game to rank 28th in the league, with only the Los Angeles Galaxy conceding more (1.97).

Long joins centre backs Sigurd Rosted, Shane O’Neill and Aime Mabika on the Toronto roster.

Long follows in the footsteps of Irish international defender Darren O’Dea, who had won 14 caps for his country when he signed with Toronto in August 2012. O’Dea made 26 league appearances for TFC in 2012 and 2013 before leaving for Metalurh Donetsk in Ukraine in July 2013.

Long joins Honduras international midfielder Deybi Flores in moving to TFC ahead of the 2024 season. Toronto opens Sunday at FC Cincinnati.

—

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024