Toronto FC, Austin FC swap places in Stage 1 of MLS re-entry draft

Toronto FC has traded the first overall pick in Stage 1 of the league’s re-entry process to Austin FC for Austin’s No. 5 position plus a third-round pick in next week’s MLS SuperDraft.

The re-entry process allow teams to select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year and are not eligible for free agency. Out-of-contract players who have received a “bona-fide offer” from their current club are not eligible for the re-entry draft.

Stage 1 of the re-entry draft was scheduled to start later Thursday. Order of selection is based on reverse order of the final season standings, including post-season performance.

Austin got the third-round SuperDraft pick from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the rights to Kipp Keller after the defender opted out of the re-entry draft.

Austin had declined Keller’s contract option on Nov. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023

