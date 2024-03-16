Toronto FC defender Nicksoen Gomis out approximately four weeks after wrist surgery

Toronto FC defender Nicksoen Gomis will be sidelined for “approximately four weeks” after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.

The MLS club said the surgery, which took place Thursday at Toronto Western Hospital, was performed by Dr. Ryan Paul, who specializes in hand and wrist injuries/disorders.

Toronto announced Gomis’ signing on Jan. 23 after he impressed as a trialist during the pre-season. The French youth international, who came from England’s Sheffield United, signed a two-year deal with options for 2026 and 2027.

Gomes, who turned 22 on Friday, has started two of Toronto’s three matches this season and played the full 90 minutes last Saturday against Charlotte in the game where he was injured.

Toronto (2-0-1) plays at New York City FC (0-3-0) on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024