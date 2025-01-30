Toronto FC gives up late goal in 1-1 pre-season draw with Norway’s Fredrikstad FK

MARBELLA — Toronto FC gave up a late goal and had to settle for a 1-1 draw Thursday with Norway’s Fredrikstad FK in the MLS team’s first game of the pre-season.

The contest was played in four 30-minute halves with TFC giving two different starting lineups 60 minutes each at La Quinta Football Center.

Canadian international winger Theo Corbeanu scored on his Toronto debut, curling a low free kick around the wall and past the goalkeeper in the 47th minute. Former Guinea youth international Mai Traore replied for Fredrikstad in the 119th minute when, left along in front of goal, he deflected a cross past Luka Gavran.

“The game was hectic early on, which I kind of expected. It’s the first time we’re actually playing against opposition,” said Toronto coach Robin Fraser. “As the game wore on, I thought the first group grew more and more comfortable. And looked more cohesive than the second group.

“But we saw some good things. We saw a lot of promise. Good combinations up front. Theo did well.”

Corbeanu is on a season-long loan from Spain’s Granada CF, with an option to make the move permanent.

Sean Johnson started in goal for the first group behind Kevin Long, Sigurd Rosted, Raoul Petretta, Kobe Franklin, Matty Longstaff, captain Jonathan Osorio, Corbeanu, Federico Bernardeschi, Deandre Kerr and former Colorado Rapids midfielder Jack Price, on trial with the club.

Gavran took over in goal for the second half of the contest, behind Lazar Stefanovic, Adam Pearlman, Kosi Thompson, Nate Edwards, Tyrese Spicer, Deybi Flores, Alonso Coello, Markus Cimermancic, Lorenzo Insigne and Hugo Mbongue.

Bernardeschi exited some 12 minutes into the game, holding his back.

“He’s had back stiffness for the last, maybe, 48 hours,” said Fraser. “He wanted to give it a try and he went in. It just didn’t make sense to push it at this point. Not with (the season opener) a couple of weeks away.

The Italian was replaced by Cimermancic, a Toronto FC 2 midfielder who is in camp in Spain.

“I thought he put in a really solid shift. He had some very good moments,” Fraser said of the 20-year-old.

Johnson was largely untroubled in his 60-minute stint. Garvran made a diving acrobatic save to deny a goal.

Insigne did not have much of an impact in his time on the field.

Fredrikstad finished sixth in the Norwegian top flight last season at 14-7-9.

Toronto takes on Sweden’s BK Hacken on Monday, leaving later that day for Toronto. The team will then head south to continue camp in Florida before opening the season Feb. 22 at D.C. United.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025