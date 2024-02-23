Toronto FC reacquires fullback Richie Laryea in transfer from Nottingham Forest

Toronto FC continued its rebuild Friday by reacquiring one of its own.

Canadian international fullback Richie Laryea returned to the fold in a transfer from England’s Nottingham Forest, the club he left TFC for in January 2022.

The timing of that move to England proved to be difficult. Forest was on a roll in England’s second-tier Championship, eventually winning promotion to the Premier League, and Laryea saw little playing time.

The 29-year-old was loaned back to Toronto seven months later. He joined the Vancouver Whitecaps last August on loan from Forest, after his loan to TFC ended June 30.

Laryea made just five appearances during his six months with Forest, which currently stands 16th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone.

Prior to his move to England, Laryea played three seasons (2019, 2020 and 2021) with Toronto after signing with the club as a free agent in March 2019. Laryea made a combined 83 appearances across all competitions for TFC, recording nine goals and adding 12 assists.

He returns to Toronto on a contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

“We are thrilled to permanently welcome Richie and his family back to Toronto FC,” Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “Richie embodies everything we value in a player and as a person in our new vision for TFC. His character, mentality, and commitment will be key for us as we continue to evolve as a group.

“On the field, Richie is best in class at his position in MLS and will be utilized in our system to highlight his strengths as an individual and our strengths as a team. We are looking forward to Richie battling for our club and our city for years to come.”

Laryea scored two goals and added seven assists through 29 appearances during his second stint with Toronto in 2022-23.

“Our fans and everyone in the organization will be happy to see him back where he belongs,” said Toronto coach John Herdman. “Knowing his skills, character, talent, and dedication from our time together on the national stage, I am confident his presence will be pivotal in our quest for success this season. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with him again.”

Internationally, Laryea has earned 48 caps for Canada and was part of Herdman’s squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A converted midfielder, Laryea is a rampaging fullback/wingback whose skill on the ball can cause opponents real headaches, especially in the penalty box. A fiery competitor, he also brings a real edge to whatever team he plays for.

Laryea was originally selected by Orlando City SC in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2016 MLS SuperDraft. Joining Toronto on trial after being released by Orlando, he was converted to fullback by then-coach Greg Vanney,

Laryea made a combined 14 appearances across all competitions with the Whitecaps last year when his salary was listed at US$1,436,340 by the MLS Players Association.

Toronto, which finished last in the league in 2023 at 4-20-10, kicks off the MLS regular season Sunday at FC Cincinnati.

—

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024