Toronto FC sends Cassius Mailula out on loan again, this time to a Belgian team

TORONTO — Toronto FC has loaned little-used South African forward Cassius Mailula to Belgium’s KV Kortrijk with an option to make the move a permanent transfer when the loan ends on June 30.

It’s a second loan spell for the 24-year-old Mailula, who was sent to Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club in August 2024.

Mailula has made just eight appearances for Toronto across all competitions, scoring two goals and adding one assist, since signing in July 2023.

KV Kortrijk currently tops Belgium’s second-tier Challenger Pro League at 4-0-0.

Mailula scored six goals and added seven assists in 36 combined appearances for Wydad, including all three of the club’s group-stage matches at the recent FIFA Club World Cup. The Moroccan side opted not make the loan move permanent, so Mailula returned to Toronto when the loan expired at the end of July.

The South African made his TFC debut against Columbus in August 2023 and scored his first goal against the Simcoe County Rovers in Canadian Championship play in April 2024.

Signed under Major League Soccer’s U-22 Initiative, Mailula is making US$341,003 this season, according to the MLS Players Association.

Prior to Toronto, Mailula scored 16 goals and added five assists in 32 matches with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mailula has won two caps for South Africa, making his debut against Liberia in an African Cup of Nations qualification match in March 2023.

