Toronto FC signs 21-year-old centre back Zane Monlouis from Arsenal’s ranks

Toronto FC has acquired Zane Monlouis from England’s Arsenal, signing the 21-year-old centre back to a two-year deal with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Monlouis has made more than 100 combined appearances for Arsenal’s U-18, U-21 and U-23 teams.

The English-born Monlouis has represented England at the under-15 and under-17 levels. Also eligible to play for Jamaica, he was called into camp with the Jamaican under-23 side last March.

The signing was announced on the eve of Toronto’s MLS regular-season opener at D.C. United on Saturday night. Monlouis had been in the Toronto pre-season camp in Florida on trial.

Toronto then acquired a 2025 international roster slot from the Houston Dynamo for US$300,000 in general allocation money ($200,000 in 2025 and $100,000 in 2026).

“We are excited to announce the addition of Zane to our backline for the 2025 season and beyond,” Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “Zane joins us from Arsenal FC, one of the top club environments in Europe. At just 21 years old, he has already gained a variety of playing experience in the U.K.

“His skill set both on and off the ball will be an asset to our defence and we look forward to his continued growth and integration with our first team.”

Monlouis joined the Arsenal academy in 2012 and signed his first pro contract with the Gunners in October 2020.

He had a brief loan spell with Reading in 2024, making his debut in a League One match against Fleetwood Town last February. More recently, he made Arsenal’s first-team matchday roster for Champions League matches against FC Shakhtar Donetsk in October and AS Monaco in December.

Monlouis’ arrival ticks another box for Hernandez, who identified a forward, midfielder and centre back as being on his off-season shopping list.

Last week, Toronto acquired Norwegian international forward Ola Brynhildsen on a season-long loan from Denmark’s FC Midtjylland, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the year.

The club previously brought in Canadian international winger Theo Corbeanu on loan from Spain’s Granada CF.

Monlouis joins a TFC centre back corps that includes Kevin Long, Nicksoen Gomis and Sigurd Rosted.

Toronto conceded 61 goals last season in missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year at 11-19-4.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025