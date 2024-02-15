Toronto FC signs forward Charlie Sharp, a 2023 draft pick, to a TFC II contract

Toronto FC has signed 2023 draft choice Charlie Sharp to a contract with TFC II of the MLS Next Pro League.

Toronto took the 22-year-old forward from Brighton, Mich., in the third round (61st overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. The six-foot-five 185-pounder spent some training with TFC II but did not sign a contract and returned to school in Kalamazoo.

TFC retained his rights. Sharp has spent time with the TFC first team in pre-season.

“Charlie Sharp is a welcome addition to our team, both on and off the field,” Toronto FC II coach Gianni Cimini said in a statement. “He possesses an imposing presence, a strong mindset and a keen eye for goal that make him a threat in crucial areas, creating opportunities for our team. Charlie’s dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence make him a true asset to our squad.”

Sharp was one of three finalists for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy, which honours the top NCAA soccer player.

He scored 19 goals and added eight assists in leading the Broncos to a 17-2-3 record and a third-round appearance in the NCAA tournament, where they eventually lost to national runner-up Notre Dame on penalty kicks.

Sharp, who scored or assisted in nine of his last 10 matches, ranked first in the NCAA with 0.95 goals per game and 2.30 points per game and was tied for second with seven game-winning goals.

He finished his collegiate career with 42 goals, 22 assists and 106 points in 89 games.

Sharp left Western Michigan ranked first all-time in career goals, tied for fourth with Dylan Sing in career assists and tied with Sing for first with 89 appearances.

