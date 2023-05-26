Toronto FC’s injury list shorter for game against D.C. United but still holes to fill

May 25, 2023 at 20 h 24 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto FC’s injury list is a little shorter this week but the slumping MLS club still has holes to fill for Saturday’s game against visiting D.C. United.

Listed as out on TFC’s injury list Thursday were defenders Sigurd Rosted and Shane O’Neill, midfielders Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Alonso Coello and Victor Vazquez and forwards Adama Diomande. Forward Deandre Kerr was listed as questionable, going through concussion protocols.

Toronto was without 10 players for last Saturday’s 1-0 loss in Austin. Italian star Lorenzo Insigne missed the game with a foot issue but was back in training this week and is off the injury list. 

Midfielder/forward Jahkeele Marshall Rutty is also available after serving a two-game suspension.

Toronto (2-5-7) has won just once in its last 11 games (1-5-5) in all competitions.

D.C. United (5-5-4) won 3-2 when the teams met Feb. 25 in their season opener, rallying with goals in the 90th and 98th minute.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023.

