Toronto FC’s pre-season game against Swedish side in Spain called off

MARBELLA — Toronto FC’s pre-season game scheduled for Monday against Sweden’s BK Hacken in Spain has been called off.

The Marbella Football Center, which was to have hosted the contest, cited “technical reasons” without elaborating. A Toronto spokeswoman said the MLS team had been prepared to play.

Toronto will leave Spain as scheduled on Monday. The squad is due to overnight in Amsterdam before returning to Toronto on Tuesday for a brief stay.

The side will head south on Feb. 10 to continue camp in Palm Beach, Fla., before flying to Washington, D.C, for the Feb. 22 season opener against D.C. United.

While in Florida, TFC is scheduled to play pre-season games against the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 10 and the Columbus Crew on Feb. 15.

Toronto drew Norway’s Fredrikstad FK 1-1 Thursday in Marbella in its first game of the pre-season. Toronto fielded two different squads in that game, each playing two 30-minute halves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025