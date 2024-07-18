Toronto food bank asks for help after flooding damaged facility

July 18, 2024 at 19 h 46 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto food bank asks for help after flooding damaged facility

TORONTO — A large Toronto food bank is calling for urgent donations after flooding triggered by torrential rains earlier this week damaged its facility and ruined a large amount of food.

The North York Harvest Food Bank says the loading bays in its facility were flooded and water poured into its warehouse.

It says a power outage that followed meant it lost a significant amount of refrigerated food including milk, cheese, meat, and snacks for children.

The food bank says its crews managed to save some items but the flooding also damaged one of its delivery trucks.

The North York Harvest Food Bank says it supports about 25,000 people every month.

More than 100 millimetres of rain was reported to have fallen in Toronto on Tuesday, causing flooding and power outages across the city.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto rapper Drake among residents dealing with flooding in aftermath of storm
Ontario News

Toronto rapper Drake among residents dealing with flooding in aftermath of storm

TORONTO — Even Toronto's most famous residents weren't spared from the flood. Drake shared a video…

Torrential rain causes major flooding in Toronto, parts of GTA
Ontario News

Torrential rain causes major flooding in Toronto, parts of GTA

TORONTO — Torrential rain that pummelled Toronto flooded a major highway, several thoroughfares and a key transit hub on Tuesday…

Mayor, PM say better infrastructure is crucial as Toronto cleans up after flood
Ontario News

Mayor, PM say better infrastructure is crucial as Toronto cleans up after flood

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential…