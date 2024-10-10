Toronto island airport lease extended for up to 12 years

October 10, 2024 at 14 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto island airport lease extended for up to 12 years

TORONTO — Toronto city council is granting the island airport a lease extension that would keep the hub open for at least another two decades.

In a 17-8 vote on Wednesday, councillors passed a motion by Mayor Olivia Chow that could see the agreement governing Billy Bishop airport expire as late as 2045, up to 12 years later than planned.

The tripartite deal between the city, PortsToronto and the federal government had been set to end in 2033.

The motion comes despite the mayor’s approval last week of a staff report that advised against drawing out the agreement before more public consultation.

The PortsToronto federal agency that oversees the airport had argued a longer lease was essential to secure financing for construction of safety zones at either end of the runway, in line with updated federal rules.

Located near downtown, the airport has proven a point of controversy over the decades, with backers pointing to economic benefits and skeptics warning of the risk to waterfront revitalization and new housing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Mirvish extends Toronto run of ‘Come From Away’ due to popular demand
Ontario News

Mirvish extends Toronto run of ‘Come From Away’ due to popular demand

TORONTO — "Come From Away" is staying in Toronto a few months longer than expected. Mirvish Productions…

Kirk’s three-run homer powers Toronto Blue Jays to 5-2 win over Baltimore Orioles
Ontario News

Kirk’s three-run homer powers Toronto Blue Jays to 5-2 win over Baltimore Orioles

TORONTO — Even though 35-year-old Chris Bassitt is approaching 1,100 career innings, the Toronto Blue…

Montreal Alouettes remain undefeated with 30-20 road victory over Toronto Argonauts
Ontario News

Montreal Alouettes remain undefeated with 30-20 road victory over Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — Backup quarterback Caleb Evans threw a TD pass and ran for another as the Montreal Alouettes…