Toronto lays bylaw charges against companies that blocked road after cyclist death

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has laid bylaw charges against two companies that left a construction bin on the road where a 24-year-old cyclist died after being struck by a dump truck last month.

The city says disposal bin company Ontario Trucking and Disposal Ltd., is facing five bylaw charges, including encumbering of a street, placing an object on a street and causing dangerous conditions.

It says general contractor Mass Contracting Ltd., is facing one charge of causing encumbering of a street.

The city says under the Provincial Offences Act, the maximum penalty a contractor can face for illegally blocking a public lane is $1000 if the accused is found guilty at trial, and if the accused elects to pay the fine out of court, the set fine for each offence is $200.

The city says any charges laid by Toronto police would be in addition to the bylaw charges.

The bylaw charges come after some Toronto cycling advocates called for safer streets following the cyclist’s death, urging the city to increase enforcement of illegally blocked bike lanes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.