Toronto man, 22, charged in human trafficking investigation: police

TORONTO — Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sex trafficking a female victim for several months in the city.

Police allege the victim met the suspect after moving to Ontario, and through “a combination of deception, coercion and physical violence” she was sex trafficked in Toronto for about five months.

They allege that the money earned through the trafficking period was turned over to the accused.

Police say the suspect was arrested in the city’s east end on Nov. 10.

They say the accused faces multiple charges, including several trafficking related offences and four counts of assault.

They say investigators are concerned there may be more victims, and they are urging anyone with information to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.