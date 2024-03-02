Toronto man arrested and charged in dog attack investigation

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man after a dog attack left a woman with life-altering injuries last month.

Police say a woman was at a bus stop in the city’s northwest on the night of Feb. 7 when two dogs without leashes or their owner present approached her and began to attack her.

The woman tried to defend herself with a shopping cart when the dogs dragged the woman to the ground and continued attacking her.

Police say the woman managed to hide in a passerby’s vehicle, and was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries that altered her life.

Police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with various offences including criminal negligence and disobeying a court order.

Investigators say they are still searching for the two dogs involved in the incident and are warning the public not to approach the animals if they see them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.