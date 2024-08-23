Toronto man charged after allegedly grabbing stroller with child inside and fleeing

TORONTO — Toronto police say they’ve arrested and charged a man who allegedly grabbed a stroller with a child in it and fled before being stopped.

Police say a grandparent was pushing their grandchild in a stroller in east Toronto on Wednesday when the suspect approached and allegedly said the baby was not theirs.

Police allege the suspect then wrestled the stroller out of the grandparent’s hands and ran away with it, with the child inside.

They say the grandparent chased after the suspect and was allegedly assaulted by him before the man fled.

Police say the grandparent was left with non-life-threatening injuries and the child was not hurt.

Investigators say the suspect was found quickly by police and is facing several charges, including harassment, assault, and abduction of a person under 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.