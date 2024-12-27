Toronto man charged after unprovoked choking attack, robbery on Christmas Eve: police

December 27, 2024 at 16 h 45 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto man charged after unprovoked choking attack, robbery on Christmas Eve: police

Police say they have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man in an unprovoked choking assault and a robbery on Christmas Eve.

Toronto police say officers responded to a call about a man assaulting a female victim in the area of Queen Street West and University Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say a man choked the victim without any provocation after approaching her on the street.

Police further allege that the same man robbed a store near Yonge Street and Wellesley Street East not long after that.

They say he entered the business at 6:50 p.m., wielded a hammer and threatened an employee before taking multiple items without paying.

Police identified a suspect earlier this week, arrested him on Thursday and charged him with assault/choking and robbery with a weapon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto shelter workers say holidays difficult time for refugee claimants
Ontario News

Toronto shelter workers say holidays difficult time for refugee claimants

TORONTO — Workers on the front line of Toronto's homeless crisis say the holiday season has been tough…

S&P/TSX composite up on shorter Christmas Eve session, U.S. markets also rise
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite up on shorter Christmas Eve session, U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO — Broad-based gains led Canada's main stock index to close higher in the shortened Christmas…

Jets deliver payback to Leafs, claim NHL’s top spot before Christmas break
Ontario News

Jets deliver payback to Leafs, claim NHL’s top spot before Christmas break

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Jets had payback on their minds and top spot in the National Hockey League in…