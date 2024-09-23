Toronto man charged with murder in death of man police believe is his brother

TORONTO — A 25-year-old man is facing a murder charge after the weekend shooting death of a man believed to be the suspect’s brother.

Toronto police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the city’s east end on Saturday around 11 p.m.

They say the suspect and the victim were arguing before shots rang out, but offered no other details.

Police say 27-year-old Christopher Malcolm was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

They say a 25-year-old man, believed to be Malcolm’s brother, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The accused is due to appear in court on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.