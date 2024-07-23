Toronto man facing charges after same person sexually assaulted three times

July 23, 2024 at 19 h 01 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted the same person, who he did not know, on three separate occasions in downtown Toronto.

Police say officers were called on Sunday afternoon for a report of a sexual assault.

They allege a man sexually assaulted someone during three separate occasions over a three-week period between July 1 and July 21.

Police say the victim and suspect were not known to one another.

A 21-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, as well as criminal harassment and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say they believe there may be other alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

