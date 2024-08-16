Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with murder in wife’s 2004 death

August 16, 2024 at 14 h 39 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say a man who fled to El Salvador roughly two decades ago has been returned to Canada to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his wife.

Police say they found 26-year-old Rosaura Tolentino Ramos dead inside a home in the city’s northwest on Aug. 31, 2004.

They say a suspect was identified and a warrant was issued for his arrest that fall. Interpol also issued a Red Notice, which is a request to law enforcement worldwide to arrest a suspect pending extradition or similar legal action.

Police say they determined the suspect had fled to El Salvador, which did not have an extradition agreement with Canada at the time.

Investigators say an extradition hearing began in the Central American country in February of this year and determined the man should be extradited to Canada to face charges.

They say Juan Antonio Avalos, 63, returned Thursday and is due in court today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.

