Toronto Maple Leafs place goaltender Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been placed on injured reserve, the club announced Sunday.

The 30-year-old appeared to suffer a right leg injury in Thursday’s 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Stolarz is 9-5-2 in 2024-25 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.15 goals-against average to go along with one shutout.

The Edison, N.J., product signed a two-year, US$5-million contract with the Leafs in free agency after winning the Stanley Cup as a backup with the Florida Panthers in June.

Stolarz, who has split time with fellow netminder Joseph Woll in Toronto’s crease this season, is going on IR retroactive to Thursday.

He sat out Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Sabres and also won’t be available Wednesday when the Leafs visit the Dallas Stars.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2024.