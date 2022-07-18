Toronto Maple Leafs sign Engvall to one-year contract extension

July 17, 2022 at 21 h 59 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Pierre Engvall to a one-year contract extension. 

The average annual value is US$2.25 million.

Engvall, 26, recorded 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 78 games with the Maple Leafs this past season while collecting three assists in seven games during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

The Swede has posted 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) through 168 career regular-season games with Toronto and has added four assists in 17 career playoff appearances. 

Engvall previously spent three seasons with the Toronto Marlies (2017-20) where he posted 56 points (30 goals, 26 assists) in 94 career regular-season AHL games, plus another 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) through 34 career playoff games.

Engvall, who selected by Toronto in the seventh round, 188th overall, in the 2014 NH draft, won the 2018 Calder Cup with the Marlies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Toronto Maple Leafs explode with 7-3 throttling of Washington Capitals

TORONTO — Even when he fails to score, Auston Matthews continues to revise the Toronto Maple Leafs'…

Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall’s late short-handed winner
Ontario News

Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall’s late short-handed winner

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs have lived off the power play for long stretches this season. Their penalty…

Leafs staying the course after another playoff disappointment: ‘The belief is strong’
Ontario News

Leafs staying the course after another playoff disappointment: ‘The belief is strong’

TORONTO — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff…