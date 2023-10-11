Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward Noah Gregor to one-year contract

October 10, 2023 at 21 h 04 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward Noah Gregor to one-year contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract worth US$775,000.

The 25-year-old Gregor spent parts of four seasons with the San Jose Sharks, accumulating 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists) in 178 games.

He had 10 goals and seven assists in 57 games last season in San Jose.

Gregor attended training camp in Toronto after agreeing to a professional tryout offer with the Leafs in September. 

He scored a goal and added two assists in five pre-season games for Toronto. 

The Sharks selected Gregor in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2016 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Blue Jays to visit Minnesota Twins in best-of-three AL wild-card series
Ontario News

Toronto Blue Jays to visit Minnesota Twins in best-of-three AL wild-card series

TORONTO — Clinching a post-season berth the night before Sunday's regular-season finale allowed Blue…

Wild-Card Hopes: Toronto Blue Jays on playoff bubble entering stretch drive
Ontario News

Wild-Card Hopes: Toronto Blue Jays on playoff bubble entering stretch drive

TORONTO — Back-to-back series wins over the Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics have given the Toronto…

Toronto Blue Jays blank Washington Nationals 7-0 in rubber game of three-game series
Ontario News

Toronto Blue Jays blank Washington Nationals 7-0 in rubber game of three-game series

TORONTO — A middling August marked by underperformance and a slip in the standings ended with a shutout…